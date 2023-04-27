Thursday, April 27, 2023: Showers and storms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Thursday, April 27, 2023: Showers and storms, temps in the 80s
-
City of Edinburg undergoing development boom
-
Combes police investigating after two men found dead inside a home
-
Edcouch teen arraigned in connection with death of infant son
-
Defendant in murder trial claiming self-defense in death of Harlingen teen
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
-
Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run