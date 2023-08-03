x

Thursday, August 3, 2023: Stray showers, temps in the 100s

6 hours 4 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, August 03 2023 Aug 3, 2023 August 03, 2023 8:37 AM August 03, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days