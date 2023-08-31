x

Thursday, August 31, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s

6 hours 37 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, August 31 2023 Aug 31, 2023 August 31, 2023 8:01 AM August 31, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days