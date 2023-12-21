x

Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023: Mainly cloudy, temps in the 70s

6 hours 6 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, December 21 2023 Dec 21, 2023 December 21, 2023 8:39 AM December 21, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days