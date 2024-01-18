Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024: Mostly cloudy, milder, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
5 On Your Side: Woman files claim against Weslaco mobile home company...
-
Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024: Mostly cloudy, milder, temps in the 70s
-
Edinburg residents frustrated over USPS policy that calls for customers to pay...
-
Cold weather making migrants stay longer at Brownsville shelter
-
Alleged murder weapon used in DPS trooper’s shooting shown in court