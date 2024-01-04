x

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024: Cloudy, late rain, temps in the 70s

6 hours 31 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, January 04 2024 Jan 4, 2024 January 04, 2024 8:02 AM January 04, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days