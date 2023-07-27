x

Thursday, July 27, 2023: Mostly dry, temps in the 100s

6 hours 57 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, July 27 2023 Jul 27, 2023 July 27, 2023 8:03 AM July 27, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days