x

Thursday, June 22, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 100s

3 hours 53 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, June 22 2023 Jun 22, 2023 June 22, 2023 9:16 AM June 22, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days