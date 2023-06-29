x

Thursday, June 29, 2023: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s

8 hours 46 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, June 29 2023 Jun 29, 2023 June 29, 2023 10:17 AM June 29, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days