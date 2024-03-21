x

Thursday, March 21, 2024: AM spotty storms, temps in the 80s

2 hours 28 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2024 Mar 21, 2024 March 21, 2024 7:26 AM March 21, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days