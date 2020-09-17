Thursday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Kennedale 69, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Princeton 38, Sherman 36
Richland Springs 56, Darrouzett 7
Waskom 62, Arp 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
