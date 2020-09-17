x

Thursday's Scores

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Kennedale 69, FW Carter-Riverside 0

Princeton 38, Sherman 36

Richland Springs 56, Darrouzett 7

Waskom 62, Arp 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

