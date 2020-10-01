x

Thursday's Scores

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alpha Omega 70, Katy Faith West 6

Fort Bend Marshall 7, Fort Bend Elkins 0

Katy Taylor 26, Richmond George Ranch 14

La Porte 27, Houston Clear Lake 3

Vinton, La. 6, Vidor 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

