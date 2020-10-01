Thursday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alpha Omega 70, Katy Faith West 6
Fort Bend Marshall 7, Fort Bend Elkins 0
Katy Taylor 26, Richmond George Ranch 14
La Porte 27, Houston Clear Lake 3
Vinton, La. 6, Vidor 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Victims Unit offers new app to protect domestic violence victims
-
McAllen woman accused of vandalizing houses of worship pleads not guilty
-
Smart Living: How to get noticed while working from home
-
Medical doctor answers questions on COVID-19 vs. Flu
-
CON MI GENTE: American Legion: never stop serving!