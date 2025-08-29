Tickets for UTRGV's inaugural football game on Saturday sold out within minutes

Tickets for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros inaugural football game on Saturday has sold out.

According to a news release, a limited number of tickets were released on Friday at 8 a.m. and sold out within 15 minutes.

The news release said the tickets sold at the following price points:

Sections 105-107: $50

Sections 103-104, 108-109, 116-118: $35

Sections 101-102, 110-111: $25

Sections 113-115, 119-127: $20

Standing Room Only: $15

The Vaqueros will face off against Sul Ross State at the Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The news release said tickets will go on sale every Friday at 8 a.m. for a Vaqueros football home game. They can be purchased here.

