x

Tiger among animals officials find in search of Texas home

6 hours 19 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 April 03, 2020 2:47 PM April 03, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

MERCEDES, Texas (AP) - Authorities seized animals including a white Bengal tiger, bobcat, kinkajou, porcupines, llamas, emus and deer after finding them at a South Texas residence while executing a search warrant last week. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Sammy Parks said Friday that the search warrant served on March 25 at the home on 5 acres in Mercedes, was related to a narcotics investigation. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said game wardens had to euthanize the bobcat and deer. Parks said the other animals were taken to a zoo for medical evaluation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days