Tigers Focused On Calallen Clash

MERCEDES – The Tigers are locked in with one thought in mind and that’s beating Calallen. The two teams faced off in the season opener. Mercedes led that game 7-6 at halftime before Calallen ran away with a 35-7 win.

“We had a really good first half and we had some opportunities that we missed out on,” said Mercedes head coach Roger Adame, Jr. “Coming in here throughout the season, we’ve worked a lot on that.”

“We had a lot of confidence going into that second half, but we died out a little bit and didn’t have enough oil to keep on going, “said senior quarterback Marc Ledesma. “But this week it’s going to be different. We’re going to keep on pushing and hopefully it won’t be our last game.”

One of the players Mercedes lost in their previous game against Calallen was senior linebacker Rodger Adame III, who injured his arm. His return this season was questionable, but Adame has battled back to get on the field.

“He’s run this defense since he was smaller,” said coach Adame. “Now being a three-year starter, the leadership and knowledge he brings is huge for us.”

“We know their offensive line is very great,” said Adame III. “They have A.J. Brown, Colton Duff, and they’re just a good solid team that will capitalize on your mistakes. So we’ll try to play Tiger football and make as little mistakes as possible.”

The Tigers and Wildcats play Friday at 2PM in Kingsville.