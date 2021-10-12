TikTok dance challenge issued ahead of Latin Jazz Fest in Brownsville

The Brownsville Society for the Performing Arts wants to see your best moves on social media.

The nonprofit has issued a TikTok dance challenge to the Valley ahead of the 25th Annual Brownsville Latin Jazz Fest this weekend.

The festival kicks off Friday night at Texas Southmost College

Organizers say they're confident in the steps they’re taking to keep people safe as the festival returns to an in-person format.

"Taping off half the seats in the hall to increase social distancing,” said President of the Brownsville Society for the Performing Arts Michael Quantz. “And the masks are the tickets."

Friday night's concert at TSC does require a ticket, but Saturday night's show at Linear Park will be free and open to the public.

For more information visit artsinbrownsville.org.