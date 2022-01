Tim's Coats initiative helps locals stay warm

Starting Monday, KRGV and The Salvation Army are teaming up for the 39th annual Tim's Coats initiative.

Instead of collecting used coats and having them cleaned, we are now asking for a monetary donation to purchase new coats for Valley families in need.

We will be collecting funds for Tim's Coats until Jan.14, 2022.

Please help us keep our community warm this winter. Thank you for your support.