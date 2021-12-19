Time running out to send out packages in time for Christmas

If you plan on shipping gifts or cards for the holiday, you don’t want to wait much longer. There are only a few days left to get your packages on their way to make sure they arrive by Christmas.

If you’re looking to send off items for Christmas, United States Post Office Strategic Communication Specialist Nikki Johnson says there are only a few shipping options left.

“Our Priority Mail Express Service is generally our premium service, however, we have a guarantee on that and that last date to get those items in the mail is December 23,” Johnson said.

Here’s a broad look at your options for last-minute shipping:

• USPS Priority Mail service shipping for Christmas Day arrival is Thursday, Dec. 23.

• FedEx will offer some same-day shipping up until Christmas Eve on Friday, Dec. 24.

• UPS has three-day select shipping. The cut off for that is Tuesday, Dec. 21, and there’s next day air service through Dec. 23.

Johnson has a few reminders before you go to the post office: Don’t forget to write the correct zip-code on the packaging. She says if you plan on shipping off expensive items, consider purchasing insurance. And, finally, avoid gift wrapping box packaging.

“The gift wrapping is very pretty, we love to see it and it gets us in the holiday spirit, however, if that address is on the contents of that packaging, then we will not know where to send it,” Johnson said.

Last year, USPS delivered more than 12 billion packages and cards during the holiday season. This year, they’re anticipating delivering between 850 million and 950 million more.