Tips for working outdoors in the heat

At least 36 people have been admitted to the emergency room at South Texas Health System in Edinburg for heat related illnesses since the start of May, according to a doctor.

Dr. Miguel Tamayo with STHS says he’s expecting to see more patients, particularly roofers who must work outdoors.

“Last year, a patient came in. He was not used to this temperature — he was visiting from up north,” Tamayo said. “It started as a heat exhaustion, and then as the problem progresses [it led] into heat stroke."

Tamayo says he urges workers to consider the humidity and the amount of time they’ll be outdoors.

Channel 5 News spoke with the Texas Department of Transportation. A spokesperson said the department recommends the following tips for their workers and anyone working outside:

- Drink 8 ounces of water every 15 to 20 mins, or three gallons of water every workday

- Take frequent breaks in the shade or the A/C

- Check-in with your co-workers throughout the day and watch for signs of heat related illnesses such as fatigue, dizziness and confusion

The heat is getting so extreme that it’s even changing the work schedule for Jaime Garza, a construction worker.

“We start earlier, tomorrow we’re gonna start at three in the morning,” Garza said, adding that he’s starting early in the day to avoid the hot temperatures.

