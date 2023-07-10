Tips for wound care during the summer for people with diabetes

With more people spending time outside doing summer activities, some doctors are seeing a rise in people needing wound care.

One doctor says people with diabetes should be extra careful when they get a cut or a scratch.

Foot problems are common in people with diabetes. It's advised for people with diabetes to not walk barefoot during the summer because they can get burns and blisters from the hot pavement or sand more easily.

Summer can be a fun time of the year as families spend more time outside and even taking trips to South Padre Island, but the Valley heat can take a toll on people diagnosed with diabetes.

Dr. Rafael Rafols is a wound care specialist at the RGV Wound Doc in Mission. He says he has seen a spike in feet burns on diabetes patients this summer.

"We see are burns in the feet because patients with diabetes have neuropathy. So, a lot of times they walk barefoot, and they develop ulcers to their feet, and they don't feel that," Dr. Fafols said.

Dr. Rafols says he had a patient last week who suffered second and third degrees on his feet because he walked on the beach barefoot.

He says because the nervous system is affected, the patient didn't feel the pain. He recommends people with diabetes to have someone check the temperature of the sand if they want to walk barefoot.