Tips to make sure your AC doesn't give out

A lot of us will be spending time inside running our AC, and right now is the time to get routine maintenance on your unit.

One technician says you want to treat your air conditioners just like your cars. Without general maintenance, your AC unit will not run properly.

AC technicians in the Rio Grande Valley are busy this time of year as the heat begins taking over.

Aaron Diaz, owner of A&A HVAC in Edinburg, says as we get into the hotter months, the call for air conditioner repairs go up.

Diaz says it's important for residents to check their AC units often, that includes a general maintenance check and cleaning it at least once a year.

"The light bill for one, um, we breathe a little bit better. It's cleaner air. Um, and you really do give more life to your unit," Diaz said.

Diaz says whether it's an inside or outside AC unit, if it's dirty, it's going to be overworked, which will cause your light bill to increase.

He says you should also clean the duct because lint, dead skin cells and germs get sucked in, hitting the coil and the filter.

Diaz says whatever doesn't get filtered goes into the supply system, which we end up breathing in. He recommends changing your air filter at least every six months.