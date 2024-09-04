x

Tiroteo en secundaria de Georgia deja cuatro muertos, nueve heridos

Tiroteo en secundaria de Georgia deja cuatro muertos, nueve heridos
1 hour 28 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, September 04 2024 Sep 4, 2024 September 04, 2024 1:52 PM September 04, 2024 in Noticias RGV
Source: APnews.com

WINDER, Georgia, EE.UU. (AP) — Cuatro personas murieron y por lo menos nueve resultaron heridos en un tiroteo en una escuela secundaria en las afueras de Atlanta el miércoles, informó el Departamento de Investigaciones de Georgia.

Los estudiantes corrieron a refugiarse en el estadio de fútbol americano mientras policías inundaban la escuela y padres corrían para averiguar si sus hijos estaban bien.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days