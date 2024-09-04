Tiroteo en secundaria de Georgia deja cuatro muertos, nueve heridos
WINDER, Georgia, EE.UU. (AP) — Cuatro personas murieron y por lo menos nueve resultaron heridos en un tiroteo en una escuela secundaria en las afueras de Atlanta el miércoles, informó el Departamento de Investigaciones de Georgia.
Los estudiantes corrieron a refugiarse en el estadio de fútbol americano mientras policías inundaban la escuela y padres corrían para averiguar si sus hijos estaban bien.
