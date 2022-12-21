Title 42 extended until next Tuesday

Border Patrol needs more help once Title 42 gets lifted.

The White House has asked the Supreme Court to end the policy, but also asked for another extension as they work out a plan for what to do, if, and when this policy does go away.

This has been a huge debate across the country.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, relieved this policy will stay in place at least for another week.

"We were almost already to capacity at some of our locations where we hold some of these immigrants," Cortez said. "So thank goodness we have a little more time to adjust and to hopefully reflect on the successes and the failures that this border policy has had."

Cortez has echoed many other local leaders by calling on congress to pass immigration reform laws that would allow asylum-seekers to have a safe and orderly path into the U.S. without putting a strain on border areas.

"Ultimately, what we want is the migrants to go to safe countries in South America and Central America to seek asylum there," Valley- Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz said. "We don't want the immigrants to be at the hands of the cartel, making this very dangerous track."

Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says he has been fighting for congress to pass federal immigration reform laws for years.

"Until we build long-term immigration infrastructure further away from the border we will always be dealing with this issue, people are running from poverty around the world, and they're coming in very high numbers," Gonzalez said.