Tito's Vodka to help with community farm enrichment

The philanthropic arm of Tito's Vodka teamed up with the Brownsville Wellness Coalition to spruce up the La Mancha Urban Farm.

Produce at the farm is used for food distributions and other health related events. It's part of the so-called Block-To-Block project with Tito's.

"The collaboration is an expansion and enhancing the space, the existing space. We're going to be adding a shaded space area with washing stations to be able to clean out the produce," Executive Director for the coalition, Vero Dimas said.

The added space will help the Brownsville Wellness Coalition produce a lot more food to help those in need.