'Today, democracy won in America': Valley congressional leaders on Biden Inauguration Day
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo said President Joe Biden's inauguration was different from others.
With tighter security in place following the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol and the coronavirus pandemic still posing a threat, Cuellar said it was unlike any other inauguration.
U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen said the message from Biden after taking the oath was one of unity, focusing on finding common ground among the two parties.
"He also extended an olive branch today," Gonzalez said. "And said, 'I want to work with the other side.' We know the country is divided."
