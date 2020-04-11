Total coronavirus cases in Cameron County hit 159, 52 reportedly recovered

BROWNSVILLE – 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases were announced in Cameron County on Friday night.

According to a release, the cases include 3 women, ages 43, 55 and 57, and 4 men, ages 21, 30, 52 and 60 from Brownsville, 2 women, ages 40 and 50, and a 74-year-old man from Harlingen, a 42-year-old Los Fresnos woman and a 20-year-old Santa Rosa man.

“Of the twelve cases we are reporting, half of them are related to a previously reported case. This shows how quickly the virus is transmitted to another individual, and in many cases, that person is a loved one,” stated Esmeralda Guajardo, Health Administrator. “We continue to emphasize the importance of physical distancing, especially when someone is showing signs and symptoms.”

The additional cases bring the total to 159 known cases in Cameron County. Of the 159, 52 individuals have reportedly recovered.