Total COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County cross 70,000 mark

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 588 cases of COVID-19.

Six men and four women died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a woman in her 30s from Weslaco. Other deaths included residents from Edinburg, McAllen, Mercedes and Mission.

The county also reported 588 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Since Monday, the county has reported that 47 people have died and 2,783 people have tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 2,536 people have died as a result of the virus and 70,353 people have tested positive. Of those cases, 2,233 remain active.