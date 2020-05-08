Total number of confirmed virus cases reaches 377 in Hidalgo County

On Friday, Hidalgo County reached a total of 377 confirmed cases with nine more people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to county news release, the new cases involve three Pharr residents, two from Alamo in their 20s, a Mercedes woman in her 40s, a San Juan man in his 30s, a male in his 40s from Weslaco and an Edinburg woman in her 30s.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 15 patients are in a hospital, including four in intensive care units. A total of seven deaths related to the virus have been reported and 218 have been released from isolation.

Officials say 5,960 tests have been administered, with 178 tests are pending results.