Tour, festival cancellations ramp up due to virus outbreak

By The Associated Press



Tours, conventions and festivals are announcing cancellations and postponements daily due to the new coronavirus outbreak. The Who postponed their UK and Ireland tour that was scheduled to start Monday and run through April 8. The city of Houston ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a major concert series in Texas, to close early, cancelling upcoming shows by Lizzo, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. Several events have been canceled in Los Angeles, including the upcoming TCM Classic Film Festival, and the Kids Choice Awards have been postponed.

