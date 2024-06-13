Tower maintenance to disrupt programming for some Channel 5 viewers

Due to tower maintenance, Channel 5 programming will be disrupted for a few hours for some viewers Thursday night.

Telecommunications service provider, Crown Castle, said maintenance will be from midnight to 5 a.m.

They said they do not anticipate needing the entirety of the proposed maintenance window, but Channel 5 will be off-air for antenna, Dish Network and Spectrum customers.

The channel will remain on air for DirecTV and AT&T U Verse customers and also streaming platforms such as YouTube TV and Hulu.