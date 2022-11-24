Tracking flight delays during surge in holiday travel

While so far there have been only one projected delay at Valley airports Thursday evening, flight delays and cancelations remain a major problem this holiday.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, there were 11,261 flight delays and 2,334 cancelations reported Thursday.

The projected delayed Valley flight is from Harlingen to Austin.

TSA agents screened more than 2.4 million people across the country Wednesday, close to the number of pre-pandemic flyers traveling the day before Thanksgiving.