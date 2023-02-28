Traffic being diverted on the expressway in Weslaco after 18-wheeler catches fire

Traffic will be diverted in Weslaco after a portion of the expressway was closed early Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler on fire, according to police.

The 18-wheeler caught fire at around 6 a.m. on the 900 block of West Interstate Highway 2, according to the Weslaco Police department.

The driver was unharmed, according to Weslaco police.

The Weslaco Fire Department responded to the scene and clean-up of the roadway began soon after.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the closure would be for another 3 to 4 hours. They estimate the Expressway will reopen at 1 p.m.

TxDot closed down the expressway to remove pallets from the trailer onto the roadway to extinguish the fire. They are also helping with debris removal.

Drivers are asked to use alternative routes Frontage Road and Business 83.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.