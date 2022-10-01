Traffic shift near Pharr interchange starts Saturday

A traffic shift for drivers near the Pharr interchange takes effect Saturday.

The eastbound and westbound traffic on I-2 is going to move over to the north side of the freeway, from Jackson Avenue to just east of Cage Boulevard. Starting Saturday, the previously two empty lanes in the center of the barriers will become the new eastbound lanes. The highway will stay like this for the next six months.

The Texas Department of Transportation says drivers shouldn't even feel much of a difference.

"Essentially, this should be a seamless traffic shift. We're essentially keeping the same number of lanes open, two eastbound, two westbound lanes of traffic, we're just, essentially, moving the traffic to the north side of the roadway to allow the project contractor to work on the eastbound side."

With the new traffic shift, the eastbound Veterans exit ramp, 146-C, will be closed for about six months.

TxDOT says construction is right on schedule. The entire interchange project is about 65 percent complete. Construction should wrap up by December 2023.

As construction progresses on the I-2/I-69C Interchange Project, additional changes or new traffic patterns are likely.

To stay up to date with the project, you could sign up to receive traffic alerts from the contractor at DPJVTX.com.