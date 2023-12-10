x

Traficantes Utilizan Diferentes Estrategias en la Frontera

5 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, September 19 2018 Sep 19, 2018 September 19, 2018 11:12 PM September 19, 2018 in Noticias RGV

GRANJENO- Las estrategias que usan los traficantes son diferentes y tratan de distraer la atención de los oficiales para activarse por varios puntos.

Para más informacion vea el video colocado arriba.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days