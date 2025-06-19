'Train with the Twins' camp in San Benito

San Benito, TX -- Professional dancers Sarah and Katie flew down from the big apple to conduct a dance class this week at Step by Step dance studio in San Benito. The twin sisters just so happen to also be Radio City Rocketts.

"We were so excited about coming to Texas, we've only been to Texas once before, we were excited to come to a different part of Texas and experience the valley," said Katie Daniel.

The visit to the Valley is part of Sarah and Katie's training program called 'Train with the twins'. during their offseason of being a Rockett, they teach all over the country.

On Friday, step by step dance studio owner Dr. Kimberly Banda is inviting any valley dancers to participate in the camp.

"Give the girls an opportunity to learn from world class professionals. they're inspiration, everybody knows them. We would love the public to come out and dance with them," said Kimberly Banda.

Sarah Daniel added, "We're excited to share and hopefully we just want everyone to have fun and be exposed to something new and bring a little of that big city energy to the valley."

https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSffZyesjXo4iIym1B0X- FaQLn_Gt7NqPFj6bHBUFlAr8JyFwg/ viewform