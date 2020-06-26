x

Travel restrictions at border to continue impacting Valley businesses

1 month 6 days 13 hours ago Wednesday, May 20 2020 May 20, 2020 May 20, 2020 9:34 PM May 20, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: Christian von Preysing

Travel restrictions will continue along U.S. borders and it could mean more trouble for businesses in the Rio Grande Valley. The extension bans all non-essential travel until at least June 22.

The government says it will slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

In downtown McAllen, it’s been a tough spring season. Many retail stores are just getting out of a mandatory state closure and their problems aren’t over.

