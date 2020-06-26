Travel restrictions at border to continue impacting Valley businesses
Travel restrictions will continue along U.S. borders and it could mean more trouble for businesses in the Rio Grande Valley. The extension bans all non-essential travel until at least June 22.
The government says it will slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
In downtown McAllen, it’s been a tough spring season. Many retail stores are just getting out of a mandatory state closure and their problems aren’t over.
Watch the video above for the full story.
