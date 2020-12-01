x

Travel restrictions on ports of entry causing damage to border economies

Tuesday, December 01 2020
By: Rudy Mireles

Travel restrictions on ports of entry along the border have been in effect for 256 days, due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr said he has seen the damage the policy has done to local border economies.

"You know we've taken a huge hit on both sides from the people who rely on the people from the other side," Trevino said. 

The Texas Border Coalition has advocated for the reopening of bridges to boost border economies, but with residents no longer able to cross for nonessential travel their business is leaving the border. 

