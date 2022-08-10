Traveling exhibit showcases civil rights activist Dolores Huerta

A Smithsonian traveling exhibit that honors the life of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta is now open in Brownsville.

The exhibit - Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the fields – is at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts. It showcases Huerta's life as an activist -- with historical photographs documenting the struggle for human rights of farm workers and for women’s rights.

The exhibit runs through Saturday, Oct. 1 with an opening celebration set for Friday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.