Traveling exhibit showcases civil rights activist Dolores Huerta

3 hours 2 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, August 09 2022 Aug 9, 2022 August 09, 2022 11:51 PM August 09, 2022 in News - Local

A Smithsonian traveling exhibit that honors the life of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta is now open in Brownsville.

The exhibit - Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the fields – is at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts. It showcases Huerta's life as an activist -- with historical photographs documenting the struggle for human rights of farm workers and for women’s rights.

The exhibit runs through Saturday, Oct. 1 with an opening celebration set for Friday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

