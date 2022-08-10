Traveling exhibit showcases civil rights activist Dolores Huerta
A Smithsonian traveling exhibit that honors the life of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta is now open in Brownsville.
The exhibit - Dolores Huerta: Revolution in the fields – is at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Arts. It showcases Huerta's life as an activist -- with historical photographs documenting the struggle for human rights of farm workers and for women’s rights.
The exhibit runs through Saturday, Oct. 1 with an opening celebration set for Friday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Traveling exhibit showcases civil rights activist Dolores Huerta
-
Sheriff’s office: 3 arrested on kidnapping charges in Cameron County, authorities seeking...
-
McAllen police investigating fatal motorcycle collision
-
Active shooter training held at Mercedes ISD
-
Man found with 'multiple gunshot wounds,' Harlingen police say