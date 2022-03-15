Trial begins for man accused in fatal HEB shooting
The trial for a man accused of opening fire on his co-workers at an H-E-B in Palmview more than five years ago is now underway.
Raul Lopez is accused of killing one person -48-year-old Mario Pulido - and injuring three others in November 2016.
Pulido’s wife and siblings were in the courtroom Tuesday.
A total of four witnesses, including a crime scene investigator, were called to the stand.
Lopez called 911 after the shooting, he pleaded not guilty to the eight charges he faces — including murder and three counts of attempted murder.
The trial will resume Wednesday.
