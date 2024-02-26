Trial for McAllen man accused of killing ex-wife rescheduled
The trial for the man accused of killing his ex-wife has been rescheduled to being Tuesday in Edinburg.
At last check, the court is still working on jury selection in the case against Richard Ford.
RELATED STORY: Jury selection set for Friday in Richard Ford murder trial
Ford is accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife, Melissa Banda, back in 2020. Banda's body was found near Donna.
Ford faces a capital murder charge along with assault, violating a protective order and stalking.
More News
News Video
-
La Villa ISD evacuates students across all campuses following bomb threat
-
La Feria police investigate bomb threat at middle school, classes resume Tuesday
-
Suspect arraigned in connection with Mission murder
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 26, 2024
-
Trial for McAllen man accused of killing ex-wife rescheduled
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse
-
PSJA North's Markus Rendon signs with Texas Lutheran University
-
Harvest Christian girls basketball eyeing back to back state titles
-
Sabercats dominating through the area round of playoffs