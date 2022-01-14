Trial set for Harlingen man accused of manslaughter

Photo credit: Harlingen Police Department

Nearly a year after a deadly auto-pedestrian crash, a Harlingen man will go to trial.

A judge on Thursday set Daniel Wirsche’s trial date for April 4, court records show.

Wirsche is accused of hitting 65-year-old Edna Fay Lasley with his vehicle on the morning of April 5, 2021. Lasley died from injuries sustained in the crash.

"Investigation revealed that the vehicle was being driven in a reckless manner, therefore Wirsche was charged with Manslaughter," Harlingen police said in a news release at the time.

Wirsche pleaded not guilty to the charge in June 2021.