Tribes press judge to halt US-Canada pipeline as work starts

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - American Indian tribes and environmental groups are pressuring a federal judge to shut down work on the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to Nebraska less than two weeks after it started. They say pipeline sponsor TC Energy is rushing ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic as it tries to complete significant work on the pipeline to make it harder to stop. President Donald Trump has championed the $8 billion line and last year gave it a special presidential authorization to circumvent a 2018 court ruling that had blocked it. The same judge in Montana who made that ruling will preside over a hearing on Thursday to decide if construction should be halted.

