Trio referred to as ‘Suicide Squad’ pleads guilty in drug tracking conspiracy

A trio who referred to themselves as the "Suicide Squad" have pleaded guilty to attempting to import heroin and fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico, according to a news release from the U.S. Southern District Attorney’s Office.

Two of the individuals, 23-year-old Liz Jomayra Diaz-Colon and 30-year-old Elias Herrera, admitted to their roles in the drug conspiracy. The third co-conspirator, 30-year-old Jonathan Guemez, pleaded guilty last year. All three are from Nashville, Tennessee.

Prosecutors say the three began working with Mexican drug traffickers to coordinate the transportation of multiple drug loads into the U.S. in 2021.

Diaz-Colon is accused of attempting to pass through a Border Patrol checkpoint on Aug. 20, 2021. After a K-9 alerted to the vehicle, authorities found 4.66 kilograms of heroin hidden in the vehicle’s battery.

The next day, authorities found 4.76 kilograms of fentanyl in Herrera’s vehicle as she attempted to enter the U.S.

Prosecutors say Guemez attempted to bring in 3.94 kilograms of heroin into the U.S. through his vehicle.

An investigation found the three people conspired together to import the drugs into the U.S. and had referred to themselves as the “Suicide Squad” while communicating with each other through WhatsApp.

Guemez will be sentenced May 3, and Diaz-Colon and Herrera will be sentenced July 12.

The trio faces a minimum of ten years in prison.