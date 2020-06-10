Trump administration proposes sweeping asylum restrictions
By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Trump administration has proposed sweeping restrictions on asylum, seeking to align a legal framework with the president’s efforts to limit immigration to the United States. The moves are the latest in a series of measures that Trump has taken to limit asylum. The new rules are aimed at changing complicated procedures governing immigration courts. A brief press release Wednesday vaguely mentioned “streamlined proceedings” before immigration judges. Officials also will propose new definitions for some ways people qualify for asylum. The administration said the changes would bring more efficiency to an immigration court system with an backlog of more than 1.1 million cases.
