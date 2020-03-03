Trump allies in Americas block Africans' path to US asylum

By PETER ORSI, GONZALO SOLANO and ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) - Many countries in North and South America are blocking the path for Africans who are struggling to seek asylum in the United States. People from Cameroon and other African nations often win their cases in the United States but they first must reach American soil. Ecuador has closed its doors to Africans who flew there to begin their journeys north by land. Mexico has erected a virtual barricade near the Guatemalan border under heavy pressure from the U.S. President Donald Trump has called asylum “a scam” and adopted several policies to reduce claims. He's also used economic leverage to get foreign allies to help curtail immigration.

