Trump "not sure we even have a choice" on reopening states
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, JILL COLVIN and PAUL WEBER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he’s not sure “that we even have a choice” when it comes to states reopening. On Thursday, he was praising another Republican governor for rolling back state coronavirus restrictions despite failing to meet the administration’s recommended benchmarks. Trump welcomed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the White House. ” Abbott’s visit comes as he faces mounting pressure back home to reboot the Texas economy at a faster pace, even as cases in his state are on the upswing.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
