Trump to resume fundraisers next month with COVID-19 checks

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will resume in-person fundraisers for his reelection campaign next month with additional precautions for the coronavirus. A Republican National Committee official says Trump is currently scheduled to hold events on June 11 in Dallas and June 13 in Bedminster, New Jersey, to raise money for Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee for the RNC, Trump and 22 state Republican parties. Trump last held in-person fundraisers in Florida in early March.

