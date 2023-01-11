Trump words linked to more hate crime? Some experts think so

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - President Donald Trump often rails about an "invasion of illegals" at the border, words echoed in a screed the El Paso shooting suspect apparently posted that called the attack that killed 22 people his response to an "Hispanic invasion."

Some extremism experts say data suggests a link between heated rhetoric from leaders and ensuing reports of hate crimes.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found that after the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacist rally - when Trump cited "fine people on both sides" - reported hate crimes increased to the second-highest monthly tally in nearly a decade.

Another study found counties that hosted Trump rallies in 2016 saw a 226% increase in reported hate incidents over comparable counties that did not host such a rally.

