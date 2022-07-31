TSA urges travelers to learn proper firearm traveling techniques

The Transportation Security Administration is urging travelers to be aware of what they bring into airports.

The TSA reported a record-breaking number of weapons were confiscated at airports nationwide in 2021.

More than 5,000 weapons were found in carry-on bags last year, a 35% increase from 2019.

Of those weapons, 86% of them were loaded.

Valley airports so far have reported 17 confiscated weapons this year, an increase from seven weapons that were confiscated in 2021.

"We are seeing an uptick in travel, and that's great, everybody wants to see that,” TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha said. “However, many travelers have forgotten what it's like or what the rules are when it comes to travel."

