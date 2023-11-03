TSC and UTRGV to celebrate Charreada 2018

Brownsville - Texas Southmost College (TSC) and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) will celebrate Charreada and welcome Mr. Amigo, Pedro Fernandez, to the Brownsville campuses.

This year's Mr. Amigo is an accomplished singer, actor and songwriter. He began his international career at the age of 7. His first album, La de la mochila azul, named after the single, and his first starring role in the film, La nina de la mochila azul (The Girl with the Blue Backpack) led to a lifetime career of recording and film contracts.

Fernandez has shared the screen with legendary actors and has achieved numerous awards for his singing and acting. He has had the honor of performing for Queen Sofia of Spain, former U.S. President George W. Bush, the late Pope John Paul ll, and Pope Benedict XVl. To date, he has recorded 38 albums, starred in seven soap operas and 25 films, and continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Mr. Amigo is scheduled to arrive at noon Thursday, Feb. 22, at the TSC Performing Arts Center, for a special program that includes a performance by youngsters from the TSC Raul J. Guerra Early Childhood Center. Students representing TSC and UTRGV will present the guest of honor with a special gift. Community leaders from both sides of the border will attend. Seating is limited.

Prior to Mr. Amigo Presentation, at 11 a.m. there will be a pre-program featuring Brownsville BECHS Folkorico, Grupo Tizatlan de UTRGV and Mariachi 7 Leguas.

The public is invited to the campus events and, in the spirit and tradition of Charro Days, visitors are encouraged to dress up in the festive clothing of the various states of Mexico. Both TSC and UTRGV will have floats in the Charro Days parades.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Wednesday, Feb.21

6 -9 p.m. CHARREADA UTRGV Student Union Lawn

Live music, food booths, contest and games

Thursday, Feb. 22

10:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. WALKING PARADE UTRGV PlainsCapital Bank El Gran Salon & TSC Paseo

Students and the community invited to participate.

11 a.m. - Noon PRE-PROGRAM TSC Performing - Arts Center

Noon-2 p.m. CHARREADA TSC Oliveria Student Services Center

Music, food booths, and games

MEDIA CONTACTS

Edgar.Chrnko@tsc.edu

TSC Director of Marketing & Community Relations / (956) 295-3690

Marci. Caltbiano@UTRGV.edu

UTRGV Director of News and Internal Communications / (956) 665-2742

Letty.Fernandez@utrgv.edu

UTRGV Community Relations Liaison / (956) 882-6535